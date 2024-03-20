Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.83 and last traded at $147.43. 5,528,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 31,692,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.03.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.54. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

