Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.65. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphatec shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 193,698 shares trading hands.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Quentin S. Blackford bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 572,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,522.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,745. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,451,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,996,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after buying an additional 1,361,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

