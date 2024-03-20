AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) vs. Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Financial Comparison

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centrica and AltC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrica 1 1 0 0 1.50 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centrica presently has a consensus target price of $347.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,133.79%. Given Centrica’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Centrica is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrica $28.63 billion 0.31 $4.25 billion N/A N/A AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $3.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Centrica and AltC Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Centrica has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Centrica has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centrica and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrica N/A N/A N/A AltC Acquisition N/A -81.54% 2.34%

Summary

Centrica beats AltC Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, commercial, industrial customers, and small businesses, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, electrical appliances; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; procurement and sale of LNG; and supply of energy efficiency solutions and technologies. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; constructs battery storage; builds solar farm and connects to grid; and operates a gas storage and franchise network. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was founded in 1812 and is based in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

