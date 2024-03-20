Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.56 and last traded at C$4.65. 112,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 20,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.54.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$170.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

