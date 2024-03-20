AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Down 4.7%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.44. 172,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 663,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $572.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Articles

