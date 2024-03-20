AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $189.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth $103,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

