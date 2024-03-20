American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect American Healthcare REIT to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

AHR opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AHR shares. JMP Securities began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

