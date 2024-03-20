American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.65

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.65 and last traded at $76.55, with a volume of 1963180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

