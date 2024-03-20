American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $196.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

