American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

