Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 792,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 479,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AMP opened at $428.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $429.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

