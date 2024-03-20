Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 433,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,467,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,171,000 after buying an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 726,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $4,774,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

