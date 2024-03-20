Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 76,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,450,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.