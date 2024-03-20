Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.24% of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIEQ opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52.

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

