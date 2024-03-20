Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,365 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,930,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $199.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.19 and a 12 month high of $208.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

