Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,091 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

