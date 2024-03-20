Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.69.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672 in the last 90 days. 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

