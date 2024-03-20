Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,658,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $951.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $893.06 and a 200-day moving average of $738.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

