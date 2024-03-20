Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 23,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

