Analysts Set Expectations for United States Steel Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.
United States Steel Price Performance
United States Steel stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.20.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.
Institutional Trading of United States Steel
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
