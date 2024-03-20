Andrew Nicholas Hewson Purchases 67,300 Shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 67,300 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £50,475 ($64,258.43).
Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance
Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 74.70 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.88. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.25 ($1.23). The firm has a market cap of £933.75 million, a PE ratio of -622.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28.
Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,000.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Supermarket Income REIT
About Supermarket Income REIT
Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Supermarket Income REIT
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.