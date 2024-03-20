Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,619.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,619.38 ($20.62).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.51) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.17) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($16.80) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.73) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.67), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($113,972.25). 65.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTO opened at GBX 1,924.50 ($24.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,733.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,554.93. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,963.50 ($25.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,904.55, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,393.94%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

