APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

APA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

