Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stake Lifted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after buying an additional 1,470,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,131,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,334,000 after buying an additional 213,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,758,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,780,000 after buying an additional 411,299 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. 389,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,713. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.