Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.00

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.43), with a volume of 21301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.37).

Arcontech Group Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of £14.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,222.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.80.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

