Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises approximately 2.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 708,568 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after buying an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,251,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

