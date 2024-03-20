Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Raised to $17.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Arhaus Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.39. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after purchasing an additional 864,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,167,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,671,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 102,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,278,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

