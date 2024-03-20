Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Down 4.7%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 384,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 989,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Arhaus Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

