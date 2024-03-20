Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $295.58

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $295.58 and last traded at $287.30, with a volume of 373278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,724,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

