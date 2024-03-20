Ark Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $172.88 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001814 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001287 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002609 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,624,636 coins and its circulating supply is 179,624,520 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.