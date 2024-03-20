Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Dennis H. Gartman Purchases 4,500 Shares

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $917.38 million, a P/E ratio of -207.56 and a beta of 0.99. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently -1,559.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 165,964 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

