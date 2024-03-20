Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Dennis H. Gartman Purchases 4,500 Shares

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $917.38 million, a P/E ratio of -207.56 and a beta of 0.99. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently -1,559.69%.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 165,964 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

