Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.62.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $253.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.86. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $179.71 and a one year high of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

