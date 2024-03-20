Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 160,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.