Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,655,500 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 9,226,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aryzta Stock Performance

Shares of ARZTF stock opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.72. Aryzta has a one year low of C$1.70 and a one year high of C$1.78.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

