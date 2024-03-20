ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $959.02 and last traded at $952.54. Approximately 163,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,272,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $951.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $377.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $893.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $738.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

