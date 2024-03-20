Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 155,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 895,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $797.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 740,000 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,832,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 740,000 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,392,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,832,700.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 349,425 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 471,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

