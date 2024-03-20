Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at ATB Capital

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE ATH traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.24. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.54 and a 1-year high of C$5.39.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4588131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.