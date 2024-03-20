Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $28,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ATO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 854,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,304. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

