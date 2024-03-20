AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 289,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 627,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Specifically, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $423,212. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

AtriCure Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 359,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 286,481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AtriCure by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 269,454 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

