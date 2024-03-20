Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 11,898 shares.The stock last traded at $440.00 and had previously closed at $436.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Atrion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Atrion

Atrion Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.29 and its 200-day moving average is $367.59. The company has a market capitalization of $754.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 79.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.