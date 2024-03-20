Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $428.60

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $428.60, but opened at $449.25. Atrion shares last traded at $449.25, with a volume of 8,486 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.55 million, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

