AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.8% Higher

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 5,025,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,102,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

