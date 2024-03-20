Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 million, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 4.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.00%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

