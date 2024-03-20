Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,591. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

