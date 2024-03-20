Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,138,102. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $86.66 and a 12 month high of $130.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.