Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $395,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. 12,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,932. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

