Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 52,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 154,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. 26,266,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,489,813. The stock has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

