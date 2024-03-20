Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,005,000 after acquiring an additional 877,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,109,000 after buying an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,204,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

