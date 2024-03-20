Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. 4,901,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,970,143. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

