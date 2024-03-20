Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVOL. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 72,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,278,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,789,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,506. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

